37 Confirmed Cases Of Chandipura Virus In Gujarat, Says State Health Minister

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said on Friday that 37 cases of Chandipura virus have been detected across the state and the state government has taken a lot of initiatives to control the disease.

He also said that about 133 cases of the Chandipura virus have been registered so far in the state.

Speaking on the rising case of Chandipura virus at a press conference here, Patel said, "About 133 cases have been registered so far. Of these 37 cases are confirmed for Chandipura and the remaining cases can't be spoken of as confirmed, as far as the symptoms are concerned. We can't call them Acute Viral Syndrome for certain".

"Acute Viral Syndrome occurs every year but the number has gone up this year. State Government has taken a lot of initiatives for this...," Mr Patel added.

Earlier in the month, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the situation in the state amid the Chandipura virus and took stock of the measures taken to control the epidemic.

Chandipura Virus (CHPV) is a member of Rhabdoviridae family known to cause sporadic cases and outbreaks in western, central, and southern parts of the Country, especially during the monsoon season. It is transmitted by vectors such as sand flies and ticks.

It is to be noted that vector control, hygiene, and awareness are the only measures available against the disease. The disease affects mostly children under 15 years of age and can be present with a febrile illness that may in some cases result in death. Although there is no specific treatment available for CHPV and management is symptomatic, timely referral of suspected AES cases to designated facilities can improve outcomes.

Since early June 2024, cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) have been reported in children under 15 years of age in Gujarat.

