10-Day Lockdown In Assam's Barak Valley From August 26 Amid Spike In Covid Cases

Assam's Barak Valley has over 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. (Representational)

The Assam administration is considering a ten-day lockdown in all the three districts of Barak Valley from August 26 to September 4 after a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Barak Valley, by the banks of River Barak consists of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts.

A lockdown in the region, which is also entry point to the neighbouring states Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, would affect goods and other movements to these states as well.

The region has over 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and has recorded around 30 deaths.

Meanwhile, the streets in Assam wore a deserted look today as the state observed weekend lockdown to combat COVID-19 following the fresh guidelines issued by the state government on August 14.

"All permitted activities mentioned in our earlier orders shall continue to be allowed between 5 am and 9 pm between Monday and Friday. Inter-District movement of passenger vehicles and people are allowed between Monday and Friday only. Inter-District movement of vehicles is allowed with 50 per cent capacity," the state government order read.

Assam has nearly 90,000 total COVID-19 cases while more than 200 have died. 65,596 patients have recovered and the number of active cases in the state stands at 23,635.