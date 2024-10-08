10,000 Tablets of Yaba Drug Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized in Assam

The police said that a vehicle has also been seized during the operation. (Representational)

Assam Rifles in a joint operation with the police apprehended one person and seized 10,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 1 crore in Assam's Karimganj district on Monday, officials said.

Karimganj ASP Pratap Das said that the seizure was carried out in Badarpur police station area upon information about transportation of narcotics.

"We had source information about transportation of narcotics. Accordingly, we launched an operation in Badarpur police station area and apprehended one person Dilwar Hussain choudhary (23 years old) of Katigorah area. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 1 crore," ASP Pratap Das said.

The police said that a vehicle has also been seized during the operation.

Further investigation in the case is underway, they added.

Earlier on October 6, police seized 1.5 kg of illegal drugs valued at Rs 3 crore in Karbi Anglong district and apprehended two persons.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)