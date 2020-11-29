1 Soldier Killed In Action, 9 Injured In Maoist Attack In Chhattisgarh

The CRPF team was out on an anti-Maoist operation when the IED went off

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was killed and nine others were injured after an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district triggered by Maoists, officials said today.

The attack took place at around 8.30pm on Saturday at Chintalnar forest area, over 450 km from state capital Raipur, and the injured personnel were evacuated by a helicopter. All officials belonged to the 206th Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA).

The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off when the CRPF team along with local police was out on a special operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told news agency PTI.

A CRPF official had said on Saturday that one of the personnel had suffered critical injuries who died this morning.

Assistant Commandant Nitin Bhalerao died due to the injuries at 3.30 this morning. He was a resident of Nashik in Maharashtra.

Second-in-command rank officer Dinesh Singh was among the injured and all the wounded personnel were admitted to a local hospital. They were shifted to a hospital in state capital Raipur later for better treatment.

All injured officials are stable now and out of danger.