1 Of 62 Stranded Indian Workers In Malaysia To Fly Home: NGO

One of the 62 stranded job seekers from India, allegedly held captive in Malaysia, will return home from Kuala Lumpur by Monday morning, an NGO official said.

Sanjay Mallick, 27, will be back home to Hooghly, Sheikh Jinnar Ali, the official of the Kolkata-based NGO National Anti-Trafficking Committee said.

The NGO had first brought attention to the plight of job seekers who had gone to Malaysia. 62 Indians, including 32 from West Bengal, were "sold" by Indian agents to two Malaysian organisations as "slaves" and Mr Mallick was one of them, Mr Ali said.

The National Anti-Trafficking Committee had sought assistance from the Ministry of External Affairs to rescue all the others who were held captive in Malaysia by the two organisations which had hired them.

The NGO had also written to the Prime Minister's Office and the West Bengal Chief Minister's Office to rescue the people, whose plight came to light through a video shared on social media, Mr Ali said.

In the video, two people from the group claimed that after reaching Malaysia, their passports and visas were snatched and they were taken to Kuching, capital of the Malaysian state of Sarawak.

"The two said that they, along with 23 others, were locked in one room in Malaysia by a casino staff, while seven others were held captive in another room," Mr Ali said.

The group of 32, including two children, hail from districts of North and South 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Birbhum, he said.