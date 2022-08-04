1 Migrant Labourer Killed, 2 Injured After Terrorists Throw Grenade In Pulwama

The Union Territory has been rattled by a series of targeted killings in the recent months.

A migrant worker was killed and two others were injured on Thursday when terrorists threw grenades at them in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, said the police.

The dead labourer has been identified as Mohammad Mumtaz, a resident of Sakwa Parsa, Bihar.

"Terrorists hurled grenade on outside labourers at Gadoora area of #Pulwama. In this #terror incident, one labourer died and two others were injured. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," Jammu and Kashmir police posted on Twitter.

The site of attack has been cordoned off. The injured labourers, also from Bihar. are stable, said the police.

The Union Territory has been rattled by a series of targeted killings in the recent months.

The regional parties have attacked the BJP over the Kashmir situation and sought answers from the local administration for the rise in targeted killings.

On Wednesday, the terrorists had fired upon a vehicle-bound police party in the Allochibagh Bund area of Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir.