1 Killed As Security Forces Come Under Stone-Throwers' Attack In Kashmir The Ramzan ceasefire announced by the centre ended yesterday.

Share EMAIL PRINT Rajnath Singh said the forces will resume anti-terrorism ops in Jammu and Kashmir (Representational) Srinagar: A youth was killed and another was injured in firing by security forces during clashes in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. The police said the troops opened fired after they came under attacks from stone-throwers.



The Ramzan ceasefire announced by the centre ended yesterday. Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the security forces will resume anti-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir.



A youth was killed and another was injured in firing by security forces during clashes in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. The police said the troops opened fired after they came under attacks from stone-throwers.The Ramzan ceasefire announced by the centre ended yesterday. Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the security forces will resume anti-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter