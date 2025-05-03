1 Killed, 3 Injured As Mercedes Rams Motorcycle, Falls Off Bridge In Pune

One person was killed, and three others sustained injuries after a Mercedes rammed into a motorcycle and fell off a bridge in Pune in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred on Wadgaon bridge in the Sinhgad Road area around 4.30 am, an official said.

He said the motorcyclist, Kunal Hushar, a resident of Pimpri Chinchwad, died in the incident, and the pillion rider sustained injuries.

"A Mercedes rammed into a motorcycle and fell off the bridge onto the service road below. The motorcyclist, who was critically injured, died after being taken to a hospital," said Sambhaji Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3).

The occupants of the car also sustained injuries, he said.

The official said two persons have been detained, and a case has been registered for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The driver will undergo a medical examination to ascertain if he was drunk at the time of the accident, he said.

