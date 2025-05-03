Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

1 Killed, 3 Injured As Mercedes Rams Motorcycle, Falls Off Bridge In Pune

The accident occurred on Wadgaon bridge in the Sinhgad Road area around 4.30 am, an official said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
1 Killed, 3 Injured As Mercedes Rams Motorcycle, Falls Off Bridge In Pune
The occupants of the car also sustained injuries.
Pune:

One person was killed, and three others sustained injuries after a Mercedes rammed into a motorcycle and fell off a bridge in Pune in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred on Wadgaon bridge in the Sinhgad Road area around 4.30 am, an official said.

He said the motorcyclist, Kunal Hushar, a resident of Pimpri Chinchwad, died in the incident, and the pillion rider sustained injuries.

"A Mercedes rammed into a motorcycle and fell off the bridge onto the service road below. The motorcyclist, who was critically injured, died after being taken to a hospital," said Sambhaji Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3).

The occupants of the car also sustained injuries, he said.

The official said two persons have been detained, and a case has been registered for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The driver will undergo a medical examination to ascertain if he was drunk at the time of the accident, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Pune Car Accident, Pune Mercedes Accident, Mercedes
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now