1 Killed, 5 Injured After Helium Balloon Cylinder Explodes In Mysuru: Cops

One person was killed, and five others were injured when a helium gas cylinder, used to fill balloons, exploded in Karnataka's Mysuru on Thursday, said officials.

The incident occurred at around 8.30 pm in front of the Jayamartanda gate of the Mysore Palace in the city.

The balloon seller, identified as Salim (40), son of Khamaruddin and a resident of Tofiya village, Kannauj district in Uttar Pradesh, died on the spot.

According to the officials, five people who were near the incident spot also suffered injuries. The injured have been identified as Shehnaz Shabbir (54), Lakshmi (45), Kotresh Gutte (54), Manjula Nanjangud (29), and Ranjita (30). They have been admitted to the hospital and are receiving medical treatment.

The police are investigating the incident.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)