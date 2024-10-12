What Is Vajramushti Kalaga, The Dussehra Wrestling Spectacle Of Mysore

Vajramushti Kalaga is an ancient martial art, performed by members of the Jetti community

Vajramushti Kalaga, a traditional wrestling event, took place at the historic Mysore Palace, today, as a part of the ongoing Mysore Dasara festivities.

Vajramushti Kalaga is an ancient martial art, performed by members of the Jetti community, and it remains a significant ritual during these celebrations. The participants showcased their martial skills while wearing traditional attire, in an outdoor arena.

An energetic atmosphere filled with the audience's cheers and applause as the wrestlers remain oblivious to them amidst the match is a common sight during this event.

The event usually features a tough fight among four skilled wrestlers usually representing the regions of Mysore, Bangalore, Chamarajanagar, and Channapattana. It has deep historical roots, tracing back to the time of Lord Krishna in the Mahabharata.

Today, it remains a cherished tradition within the royal families of the state. As the rest of the nation decks up in festive spirits to celebrate Dussehra, which marks an end to the 10-day Navratri, Karnataka rejoices in its state festival Mysore Dasara. This year's Dasara festivities began on October 3 and concluded with traditional celebrations today.