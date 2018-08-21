Train Hits 5 At Mathura Station, 1 Killed And 4 Critically Injured

Passengers were trying to board the Agra Intercity Express from the "non-platform side" and were hit by Chattisgarh Sampark Kranti Express in Mathura.

All India | | Updated: August 21, 2018 12:39 IST
Men were hit by the Chattisgarh Sampark Kranti Express in Mathura. (Representational)

Lucknow: 

A man was killed and four others were critically injured early on Tuesday in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh after being hit by a train, police said.

The incident occurred early in the day, when the passengers were trying to board the Agra Intercity Express from the "non-platform side" and were hit by the Chattisgarh Sampark Kranti Express that was passing through the Kosi Kalan railway station in Mathura.

"The passengers were trying to board the train from the off-side, when they were hit," railway ministry media director Rajesh Dutt Bajpai said.

All injured are men between the age group of 20-25 years.

"One person is suspected dead while four others are injured," a railway spokesperson said.

One belongs to Rithora, two are from Surwari and four from Nagariya in Mathura district. Two of the injured were sent to Niyati hospital in Mathura, while three were at the Lifeline hospital. 

 

