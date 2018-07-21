1 Killed, 3 Injured As Attackers Open Fire At Property Dealer's Car In UP

Police said an old rivalry was behind the attack (Representational)

One person was killed and three, including a property dealer, were injured when armed attackers resorted to indiscriminate firing on their car near a court in Jhansi, the police said today.

Superintendent of Police VK Singh said, "Property dealer Sanjay Verma, along with his associates, was returning home after appearing in a case, when three persons started firing at his car."

"In the firing, Jai Goswami, the personal security guard of the property dealer, died, while three, including Verma, were injured," the officer said, adding the injured have been hospitalised.

It seems that old rivalry was behind the attack. Police teams have been formed to nab the culprits, Mr Singh said.