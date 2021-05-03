1 Injured In Firing During UP Panchayat Poll Counting: Police

Counting of votes for panchayat elections in Lucknow.

One person received injuries in a firing incident in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh when counting was underway for panchayat elections in the state, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Gauspur village in Aaspur Devsara area on Tuesday night, they said.

According to police, supporters of Dinesh Mishra, a village head candidate, opened fire after he lost polls to Vishnu Tiwari alias Sonu.

The victim was identified as Vinay Singh, 30, who was apparently close to the elected candidate, Superintendent of Police (SP) Akash Tomar said.

Mr Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital and was then taken to Allahabad for better treatment, he added.

