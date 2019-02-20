1 Armyman Killed, 5 Trapped After Avalanche In Himachal Pradesh: Report

A rescue operation by the Indo-Tibetan Police Force is underway. District Police is also helping with the rescue operations.

All India | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: February 20, 2019 19:15 IST
The avalanche occurred at around 11am this morning


Kinnaur: 

One army jawan has died and five others are trapped after an avalanche hit the Namgya region of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district.

Extensive search and rescue operations by the Indo-Tibetan Police Force is underway. District Police is also helping with the rescue operations.

The avalanche occurred at around 11am this morning. Of the six armymen trapped, one of them was rescued in a critical condition. He died on the way to the hospital.

The incident happened at in the Dogri Nala area, which had not been hit by an avalanche before.

Further details are awaited.

(with inputs from ANI)

