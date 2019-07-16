1 Air India, 2 SpiceJet Pilots Suspended For Violating Safety Rules: Report

flying licences of two SpiceJet pilots was suspended for six months (Representational)

Three pilots were on Tuesday suspended by civil aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, for violating safety norms, news agency ANI reported. While one pilot is from national carrier Air India, two are from private operator SpiceJet, the agency added.

A member of Air India's cabin crew was also suspended, the agency reported.

The flying licences of two SpiceJet pilots was suspended for six months after an aircraft operated by them damaged runway edge lights during landing at Kolkata airport, a senior official told news agency PTI.

The incident took place on July 2 when the plane was operating a Pune-Kolkata flight.

The pilots are identified as Aarati Gunasekaran and Saurabh Gulia, PTI reported.

Investigation into the incident found that the aircraft touched down approximately 1,300 feet from runway threshold point, resulting in the plane "further veering to right of runway centerline and damaging runway edge lights," the official added.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

