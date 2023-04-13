1,527 New Covid Cases In Delhi, 33% Higher Than Yesterday

Delhi's positivity rate jumped to 27.77% from yesterday's 23.8%. (File)

Delhi recorded 1,527 fresh Covid cases today, about 33 per cent higher than yesterday, showed official data. The positivity rate too jumped to 27.77% from yesterday's 23.8%.

Two more related deaths increased the capital city's death count to 26,549. Of these, Covid was the primary reason in one while it was incidental for another, according to a health bulletin.

The positive cases were detected among 5,499 tests conducted since yesterday. Besides, 909 recoveries were also reported.

The city recorded 1,149 cases and one death yesterday, breaching the 1,000-mark for the first time in seven months.

The countrywide figures too witnessed a sharp jump today. India recorded 10,158 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, while it was 7,830 yesterday.

The country is seeing a spike in Covid cases, driven by the XBB.1.16 subvariant of Omicron. But health ministry sources have asserted that there is no need to worry as hospitalisations will remain low.

The rise in infections will continue for the next 10-12 days and then subside, the sources said, adding that Covid has entered the endemic stage in the country.

In endemic stage, an infection is limited to a particular region. But a pandemic is when the infection spreads to a bigger area or even worldwide.