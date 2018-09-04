Woman Sets Herself On Fire In Front Of Hyderabad Police Station

Police said the woman suffered 45 per cent burns (Representational)

A 25-year-old married woman allegedly attempted suicide by setting herself on fire in front of Bowenpally Police Station in Hyderabad today, police said.

The woman, who has two children, resorted to the act at around 12.30 pm due to some family problems, Inspector P Vijay Kumar said.

He said her husband had sent her back to her parents' house about two months back after learning that she was allegedly in a relationship with another man.

The woman is suspected to have doused herself with a bottle of petrol and lit herself even as police and locals rushed to her rescue and shifted her to a local hospital, the Inspector said.

She suffered 45 per cent burns in the incident.

During preliminary investigation it also came to light that she resorted to the act as she wanted to "punish" the man with whom she was allegedly having an affair for trapping her, the Inspector added.

A case under IPC Section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) was registered.

