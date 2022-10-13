Watch: Biker Being Washed Away In Floodwater, Rescued In Hyderabad

Hyderabad rain: The biker was dragged aside and saved by another man.

A biker was seen being washed away in floodwater, but was rescued just in time as heavy rain resulted in waterlogging in Hyderabad last evening.

The man, trying to make his way through the flooded road, failed to maintain balance and fell off his bike and the vehicle was washed away.

Before the strong currents could sweep him away too, he was dragged aside and saved by another man.

Visuals, meanwhile, showed roads submerged in Borabanda area of the city and most of the shops with closed shutters. A few others were seen struggling to save their two-wheelers from being washed away.

A car blocked one of the roads, likely swept away by the floodwaters from where it was parked.

Hyderabad has been receiving heavy rain over the past few days.