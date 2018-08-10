US National With Rs 12 Lakh Gold Biscuits Arrested At Hyderabad Airport

MSK Reddy was intercepted at the airport on Wednesday based on suspicion.

Hyderabad | | Updated: August 10, 2018 02:20 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
US National With Rs 12 Lakh Gold Biscuits Arrested At Hyderabad Airport

Four gold biscuits, weighing about 400 grams in total, were recovered from the man. (Representational)

Hyderabad: 

A US national has been apprehended by the CISF at the airport in Hyderabad for allegedly trying to smuggle out gold biscuits worth over Rs 12 lakh, a senior official said on Thursday.

He said MSK Reddy was intercepted at the airport on Wednesday based on suspicion, he said.

Four gold biscuits, weighing about 400 grams in total, were recovered from the man who is a United States of America (US) national. He could not produce valid reasons for carrying the gold and the cache is estimated to be worth Rs 12.40 lakh, he said.

Mr Reddy, who was supposed to take a flight for Dallas via Dubai, has been handed over to Customs authorities for further probe, he said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

gold biscuits smugglingHyderabad Airport

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsIKEA IndiaRajya SabhaMaharashtra BandhYoga AsanasPrice ComparisonRafale DealTrain StatusPNR StatusMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersPartial Solar Eclipse 2018Burn CaloriesKerala RainTriple Talaq Bill

................................ Advertisement ................................