The Jetsons Age: Robots Serve Food At This Hyderabad Restaurant

The Robot restaurant is located in Hyderabad's Jubliee Hills.

Remember the Jetsons family? Yes, the slightly disfunctional family living with a household robot, Rosie. With advances in robotics, it appears we have caught on with the futuristic age of the Cartoon Network show.

A restaurant in Hyderabad has robots as waiters where they not only serve food to customers, they also interact with them in English and Telugu.

Located in Hyderabad's Jubliee Hills, the restaurant has become the "talk of the town".

Customers walking into the restaurant are welcomed by a robot hostess at the reception which seats them at their tables. A team of four robots then take orders, serve meals and cocktails.

"A tablet which has the restaurant's menu has been provided at each table. Once the customers select their choice of dishes, the order is sent to the kitchen. From there, the order is collected by the robots and they are programmed in a way that they take the order to the right table," said Manikanth from Robot Kitchen.

After restaurants in Chennai and Coimbatore, Hyderabad has become only the third city to use robots as waiters.