Hyderabad Minor Girl Kidnapped, Rescued Within 20 Hours, Accused Arrested

Two accused have been arrested for kidnapping the minor girl. (Representational)

A three-year-old minor girl was kidnapped and rescued within 20 hours in Hyderabad, police said. According to the police, two accused have been arrested for kidnapping the minor girl.

Speaking at a press conference, Anjani Kumar, IPS, Commissioner of Police Hyderabad City said, "On November 14, a complaint was received from Sangati Jaya Laxmi, wife of Sangati Ramanjaneylu- a watchman, age 22 years, resident of Shilpaveli Central Park Apartment, Kondapur, Native of Nagalapuram (V), Adoni (M), Kurnool District. She along with her daughter, cousin sister Laxmi and her husband Nagarjuna along with their two children came to MGBS, Afzalgunj to go to the village of her cousin (Laxmi) near Bellari of Karnataka."

"About 9.30 pm they boarded the Bellari bus, Nagarjuna got down from the bus as he was disinterested to go to Bellari. Then the complainant and her cousin sister also got down from the bus along with their children. While she was trying to reach Nagarjuna and to convince him, within 10 minutes when she came back daughter Kum Avantika aged about 3 years was found missing. They searched for her, but in vain, on inquiry the fellow passengers informed them that a lady who wore red colour saree (aged between 20 to 25) had taken away/kidnapped her daughter accompanied by a person who is wearing blue shirt and black colour pant," Anjani Kumar said.

"On receipt of the complaint, a case is registered as Cr.No.423/2020 u/s 363 IPC of Afzalgunj Police Station and took up the investigation of the case. Without any delay K Muralidhar, Additional DCP East Zone has formed seven (7) special teams to locate the missing girl. The missing girl was traced within 20 hours."

He further said, "The motive behind the crime is that accused got married about 6 years back and were not blessed with children. The kidnappers are native of Sanginainalle (V), Veepangandla (M), Mahabubnagar (D). 6 years back they got married at Sanginaipalle village, but they were not blessed with children. Due to lack of work in their village, both went to Deshaipeta Village of Jagithyal district, where they are working for their livelihood by doing labour work at nearby forest and getting Rs 6000/-each per month."

He added, "On November 14 noon hours they boarded a bus at Jagithyal in order to go to their native village and they got down at Jubilee bus station at about 1800 hours, from there they came down to MGBS bus stop at Afzalguni at 2030 hours and they sat at 27 platform at about 2130 hours they observed the victim girl by name Avanthika on the platform, immediately they kidnapped the baby and they came out from the bus stop from there they went towards Rammandir, Putlibowli, 94 Bus Stop Galli till late hours and they made a night halt at Dabeerpura till next day (15.11.2020)."

"At about 0600 hours in the morning they boarded Mahabubnagar bus at Puranapool with a kidnapped girl and they got down at Mahabubnagar bus stand at about 0830 hrs due to fear with police they went to Mahabubnagar Railway Station and they slept at Railway Station till evening," the Commissioner of Police added.