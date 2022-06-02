Telangana Government Celebrates State Formation Day

K Chandrasekhar Rao gave a cheque for Rs 2 crore to Nikhat Zareen on Telangana Formation Day.

Telangana Formation Day was celebrated with great pomp across the state on Thursday with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi(TRS)-led government, political parties, and others organising events on the occasion.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who attended the formation day celebrations at Raj Bhavan here, paid rich tributes to those who sacrificed their lives for the statehood cause.

She felicitated 10 people from different walks of life for their achievements and meritorious services, a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

"Despite many challenges, I continue to strive to serve the people of Telangana as the Governor and as the sister of Telangana state," she said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao paid homage to those who laid down their lives for the sake of Telangana statehood at the 'martyrs' memorial' here.

He hoisted the National Flag and addressed the gathering at the official celebrations of Formation Day organised by state government at the Public Gardens here.

On the occasion, he presented cheques for Rs two crore each to pugilist Nikhat Zareen and shooter Esha Singh.

While Nikhat Zareen won gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championship in Turkey last month, shooter Esha Singh bagged gold medal in the ISSF Junior World Cup shooting event in Germany.

In his speech, K Chandrasekhar Rao spoke about the numerous achievements of his government since 2014.

He attacked the Centre for allegedly discriminating against the state and conspiring to weaken the states financially.

The Formation Day celebrations in the districts were attended by state ministers.

The event was also celebrated by various government departments and others.

