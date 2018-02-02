'Sorry Mom,' Wrote Hyderabad Girl Found Hanging After School Shaming The girl, a class 9 student, was publicly shamed and asked to leave the class at the private school, her family alleges.

She was found hanging from a fan at her home in Malkajgiri. A 14-year-old girl allegedly hung herself last evening at her home in Hyderabad after being thrown out of class during an exam for not paying the fees. The police say a note was found near her body, which said "They didn't allow me to write the exam. Sorry, Mom."The girl, a class 9 student, was publicly shamed and asked to leave the class at the private school, her family alleges. She came home and told her sister she felt humiliated when school officials called out her name and threw her out of the class.She was found hanging from a fan at her home in Malkajgiri. Based on the family's complaint, the police have charged the school with driving the student to suicide.





