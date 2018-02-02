'Sorry Mom,' Wrote Hyderabad Girl Found Hanging After School Shaming

A 14-year-old girl allegedly hung herself last evening at her home in Hyderabad after being thrown out of class during an exam for not paying the fees. The police say a note was found near her body, which said "They didn't allow me to write the exam. Sorry, Mom."
Highlights
- 14-year-old girl was not allowed to write an exam for not paying fees
- She was publicly shamed, thrown out of class by school officials
- She had told her sister she felt humiliated when she was thrown out
The girl, a class 9 student, was publicly shamed and asked to leave the class at the private school, her family alleges.
Comments
She was found hanging from a fan at her home in Malkajgiri.
Based on the family's complaint, the police have charged the school with driving the student to suicide.