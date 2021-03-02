Software Engineer, 29, Stabbed At Home By Her Stalker: Cyberabad Police

The accused has been arrested (Representational)

A 29-year-old software engineer in Cyberabad was stabbed on Tuesday by an alleged stalker who entered her apartment complex and attacked her with a dagger. The man was reportedly known to the woman for the last two years. She had reportedly rejected his proposal.

The incident happened at Laxmi Nagar Colony under Narsingi police station limits in the Cyberabad commissionerate at 7.40 pm. The woman had filed a police complaint last week about harassment by the man.

The accused, Salman Shahrukh, allegedly scaled the wall of the apartment complex and entered the woman's flat. He has been arrested.

Senior police officer Venkateswarlu said the woman was taken to a hospital.

In a mobile video, the woman is seen injured on her chest and abdomen and lying unconscious on a chair in her house, while her parents held her as they waited for medical help.

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay reportedly visited the hospital to ask about the condition of the woman.