Robbery At CaratLane Store In Hyderabad, Jewellery Worth Rs 2 Crore Stolen

A major jewellery theft was reported at a CaratLane jewellery store on Medipally Main Road along the Hyderabad-Warangal Highway in the early hours of Monday.

Unidentified burglars allegedly bent and opened the shop shutter before entering the showroom and breaking open the display cases. Gold and diamond jewellery kept in the outlet was stolen.

According to the franchise owner K Subrahmanyam, around 300-400 pieces of jewellery are suspected to be missing.

''The stolen stock comprises women's gold and diamond ornaments in 9K, 14K and 18K categories. Platinum jewellery is reportedly not stocked at the outlet.'' he informed.

The preliminary loss is estimated at around Rs 2 crore, though the exact value will be known only after the showroom completes a detailed inventory.

The showroom has company insurance, according to the franchise owner.

The building owner reportedly noticed the shutter open at around 7 am and alerted the franchise owner, K Subrahmanyam, following which a police complaint was lodged and the matter was reported to Medipally police.

Police teams reached the showroom along with the clues team and collected evidence from the scene.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the showroom and surrounding areas to establish how the burglars entered, how many were involved and their escape route.

The Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police suspects around seven persons may have been involved, though their exact number and identities are yet to be established.

A case has been registered and special teams are working to identify and trace the suspects.