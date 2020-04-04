On Camera, Woman Holds Hyderabad Cop By His Collar

The son is also heard questioning the cop why he has verbally abused him and his mother.

A woman and her son have been arrested by the Telangana Police for allegedly assaulting a policeman after they were stopped at the Malkajgiri checkpost in Hyderabad for triple-riding on a two-wheeler.

In a video of the Friday's incident that has gone viral, the woman, identified as Zeenat Begum, is seen holding the policeman by his collar while he, in turn, is holding her son Yousuf Khan.

The video shows several other police personnel repeatedly appealing to the woman to let go of head constable Damodar Reddy but she doesn't relent. They had to use force to get him free.

According to a complaint filed by the head constable, the woman, her son and husband were triple-riding a 2-wheeler when they were stopped by the police at the Malkajgiri checkpost.

The mother and son have been booked under the Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Diseases act and Motor Vehicles Act.