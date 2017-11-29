Private Lunch And Hyderabad Tour For Ivanka Trump On Day 2

Ivanka Trump had a private lunch on her second day in Hyderabad, before she went for a tour of the city. In the morning, US President Donald Trump's daughter participated in a session on women leaders in business at the three-day global business summit.Security personnel have scoped out many spots that Ivanka Trump, also an adviser to her father, was likely to visit but her plans were not revealed in detail. An official said she will go either to the Golconda Fort or Taramati Baradari, a historic hilltop monument.US consulate officials have identified a list of places Ivanka Trump could tour, which includes the Quli Qutub Shahi tombs. She will skip the Charminar, the 16th-century monument that largely symbolizes Hyderabad, because of security reasons, officials say.Ivanka Trump, 36, is expected to travel in Hyderabad in her own bullet-proof vehicle. She has visited India before, but this is her first trip as President Trump's advisor.She leaves tonight.Last night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted dinner for Ivanka Trump and other delegates to the GES or Global Entrepreneurship Summit at the breathtaking Falaknuma Palace in the old quarters of Hyderabad. The five-course meal, inspired by the Nizam's kitchen, was served at the "101 table", believed to be the longest and most opulent dinner table in the world.