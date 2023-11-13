On Camera, Daring Rescue Of Child, Woman From Massive Hyderabad Fire

The firefighters can be seen rescuing the child and the woman using a temporary staircase

In a brave rescue operation, firefighters saved a child and a woman trapped in a building in Hyderabad where a massive fire broke out on Monday.

In a video tweeted by the news agency ANI, the rescue team can be seen pulling the child and the woman out of a window from the first floor of the building using a temporary staircase.

The clip also shows firefighters trying to douse the fire using water cannon.

A massive fire broke out at a multi-storeyed apartment complex in Hyderabad on Monday and killed at least six people, police said.

The fire started from the ground floor of the building, where some drums containing chemicals were stored, and then spread to other floors.

Over 20 people have been evacuated from the building, a senior Fire Department official told reporters.

"The repair work of a car was going on in the godown on the ground floor. The spark spread to the chemical barrel kept in the godown and caused the fire. Within no time, the fire engulfed other floors of the building and caused six deaths," DCP Venkateshwar Rao, Central Zone, Hyderabad, was quoted as saying by ANI.