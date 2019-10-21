Murder Accused, On Bail, Killed By Victim's Relatives In Hyderabad: Cops

The police have arrested three suspects and seized their weapons. (Representational)

A man accused of murder was allegedly killed by relatives of the victim in Hyderabad, the police said on Sunday.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the police have registered a case based on the complaint of the man's brother and were able to track and arrest the accused based on details.

"Sunday morning, the man left home to have tea at a stall. Shortly after, a man called his brother and told him that he was being attacked at the stall. The man's brother rushed to the spot. He found him lying in blood and took him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," he added.

Following investigation, the police arrested three suspects and seized their weapons.

The man had been released on bail in January this year after serving sentence for his involvement in a murder case.

