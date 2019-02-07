Man Arrested For Cheating Job Aspirants Of Rs 90 Lakh In Hyderabad

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedlly cheating several job aspirants (Representational)

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedlly cheating several job aspirants of about Rs 90 lakh with the promise to get them jobs in multinational firms.

Hema Siva Kumar Thanniru, arrested on Tuesday, used to post advertisements in Quikr and OLX offering jobs in multinational companies, the police said.

He conducted ''interviews'' through phone and issued them job offer letters, a police press release said.

Police advised job aspirants not to fall prey to online advertisements for vacancies with MNCs and to verify the antecedents of placement agencies before they pay any fee for processing.