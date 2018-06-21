Made In India Robot "Mitra" Hosts Event In Hyderabad The humanoid will streamline the visitor management system, allowing the workspace to do away with paperwork and enforce a more environment friendly approach.

Share EMAIL PRINT The installation of Mitra is first of its kind in the shared office industry Hyderabad: India's largest provider of tailor-made, flexible workspace, Smartworks, has unveiled its new facility in Hyderabad's Hitech City. The center has deployed the much talked about 'Made in India' human robot 'Mitra' at its facility.



The humanoid will streamline the visitor management system, allowing the workspace to do away with paperwork and enforce a more environment friendly approach. The installation of Mitra is first of its kind in the shared office industry.



With this launch, Smartworks is taking its total number of centres in India to 15 across nine cities namely, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Kolkata, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad. Central to this ambition is the company's motto 'Workspaces that work for you', with the vision of creating the perfect environment for a highly motivated and productive workforce.



Smartworks' Hyderabad center was 70% pre-booked by 8 companies, owing to the increasing demand for shared workspaces in the city.



Speaking at the launch in HiTech City, Smartworks Founder, Neetish Sarda said, "With our new facility, we aim to cater to the rising demand for office spaces in an emerging business hub like Hyderabad. Smartworks aspires to be the preferred partner of choice for businesses here that wish to create productive, innovative and dynamic workplaces for their employees. We aim to cater to the needs of the Indian workforce via personalized services, employee happiness quotient, ensuring safe and congenial work environment, uplifting and serving a collaborative platform for businesses. Across the globe, shared workspaces like Smartworks are the key contributors in reducing carbon footprint today."



The Hyderabad facility is strategically situated in HiTech City, with a close proximity to the airport.



For more Hyderabad news,





India's largest provider of tailor-made, flexible workspace, Smartworks, has unveiled its new facility in Hyderabad's Hitech City. The center has deployed the much talked about 'Made in India' human robot 'Mitra' at its facility.The humanoid will streamline the visitor management system, allowing the workspace to do away with paperwork and enforce a more environment friendly approach. The installation of Mitra is first of its kind in the shared office industry.With this launch, Smartworks is taking its total number of centres in India to 15 across nine cities namely, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Kolkata, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad. Central to this ambition is the company's motto 'Workspaces that work for you', with the vision of creating the perfect environment for a highly motivated and productive workforce.Smartworks' Hyderabad center was 70% pre-booked by 8 companies, owing to the increasing demand for shared workspaces in the city.Speaking at the launch in HiTech City, Smartworks Founder, Neetish Sarda said, "With our new facility, we aim to cater to the rising demand for office spaces in an emerging business hub like Hyderabad. Smartworks aspires to be the preferred partner of choice for businesses here that wish to create productive, innovative and dynamic workplaces for their employees. We aim to cater to the needs of the Indian workforce via personalized services, employee happiness quotient, ensuring safe and congenial work environment, uplifting and serving a collaborative platform for businesses. Across the globe, shared workspaces like Smartworks are the key contributors in reducing carbon footprint today." The Hyderabad facility is strategically situated in HiTech City, with a close proximity to the airport.For more Hyderabad news, please click NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter