'Come Make In India, Invest In India,' PM Modi Tells Global Entrepreneurs

Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, today praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he is "doing to build India as a thriving economy -- a beacon of democracy -- and a symbol of hope to the world," also quoting her father to say that "India has a true friend in the White House." She was addressing over 1,500 people at Hyderabad's heavily-guarded International Convention Centre, where she inaugurated a Global Entrepreneurship Summit along with PM Modi. "What you are achieving is truly extraordinary... from your childhood selling tea to election as India's Prime Minister," said Ms Trump, who is leading a 350-member delegation to India.Ms Trump, who is an informal adviser to her father, said the Indian economy can grow by over US dollars 150 billion in the next three years if it is able to close the gender gap in the labour force by half, calling for better opportunities for women entrepreneurs battling heavy odds around the world.PM Modi said in his speech that Indian women continue to lead in different walks of life and stated that the empowerment of women is vital to the country's development, noting that over 50 per cent of the delegates at the summit are women."Each of you have something valuable to contribute to creating a new India by 2022. To my entrepreneur friends from across the globe, I would like to say come Make in India. Invest in India for India and the world. I invite each of you to become a partner in India's growth story," PM Modi said to the delegates from 150 counties attending the summit.PM Modi and Ms Trump held their first one-on-one meeting before the summit began. Ms Trump also held a meeting with Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj. Tonight, the Prime Minister will host Ms Trump for dinner at Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace As political and economic ties expand, India has become a major market for the United States, with two-way trade of about $115 billion last year. The two countries aim to raise that to $500 billion by 2022.Hyderabad has rolled out the red carpet for Ms Trump, with about 10,000 policemen standing guard. Billboards with pictures of Ivanka Trump dot many parts of Hyderabad, home to major US firms such as Microsoft. Authorities have taken beggars off the streets in a clean-up drive.Preparations for Ivanka Trump's visit have included traffic restrictions and a beefing up of the numbers of closed-circuit cameras. On standby are sniffer dogs as well as "spotters", or men trained to detect any suspicious activity or people, a senior police officer told Reuters, reflecting the trappings of a visit by a state leader.Ms Trump landed in Hyderabad at about 3 am last night. PM Modi had invited Ivanka Trump to India during his visit to the White House in the US earlier this year.