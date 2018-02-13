In Hyderabad Hospital, Boy Found Sleeping Beside Dead Mother

The woman had come to the Osmania hospital on Sunday with severe breathing problems. She had no one with her but the child.
It turned out that she was suffering from severe cardiac problems and the doctors had been unable to help her. As she lay battling for her life, the child climbed on the bed and curled up beside her.
Even when the woman died, he slept on, oblivious of his loss.
When the attendants woke him up, the five-year-old refused to be separated from his mother. A search then started for the rest of his family.
Sameena Sultana was found to be a 36-year-old single mother from Katedan, an industrial area in Hyderabad. Her husband Ayub had reportedly deserted her three years ago.
The boy was handed over to his uncle who has promised to take care of him.