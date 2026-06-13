Hyderabad's Iconic Niloufer Cafe Loses Fire NOC After Surprise Inspection

Hyderabad's famous Niloufer Cafe in Banjara Hills has come under scrutiny after the Telangana Fire Services officials found serious violations of fire safety rules during a surprise inspection.

The inspection was conducted at the commercial building housing Niloufer Cafe on Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, following information received by the department and amid growing concerns over recent fire accidents that have led to loss of lives and property. Interestingly, the cafe is located just opposite the ICC centre housing the Hyderabad CP office.

According to officials, several irregularities were detected during the inspection. One of the major violations was the operation of a full-fledged restaurant above the fourth floor without the required permissions. Authorities said this was a clear breach of the conditions under which the fire safety clearance had been granted.

Taking serious note of the violations and the potential risk to public safety, Telangana Fire Services Director General Vikram Singh Mann ordered the cancellation of the Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued to the establishment.

"The violations found during the inspection posed an imminent danger to human life and property. Keeping public safety in mind, the Fire NOC has been cancelled," said the fire safety wing.

The Fire Services Department stated that strict action would be taken against establishments that fail to comply with fire safety regulations. Officials stressed that fire safety norms are not optional and must be followed without exception.

The department said ensuring public safety remains its top priority and warned that any lapse in fire safety compliance would be dealt with firmly.

Founded in 1978, Cafe Niloufer is one of Hyderabad's most iconic Irani chai brands and a go-to destination among tea lovers and youth. The brand says it serves more than 20000 customers daily.

The cafe is best known for its signature Irani chai, Osmania biscuits, bun maska and bakery products. A cup of chai typically costs between Rs 45 and Rs 60 at regular outlets, while premium lounge locations charge higher prices.

The average spend ranges from Rs 400 to Rs 500 for two people. The brand is owned by entrepreneur A. Babu Rao, who arrived in Hyderabad in the 1970s and began working as a service boy at Cafe Niloufer and eventually acquired the business in 1993, transforming it into one of the city's most recognised food brands. Currently 9 outlets are operational across the city, including the high-tech city's largest tea cafe, which is popular among the young IT crowd.