Hyderabad Woman, Son Found Dead; Police Suspect Husband Killed Them

The bodies of woman and her son have been shifted local government hospital for autopsy.

A woman and her son were allegedly murdered and their bodies were found dumped in a water drum inside their home in Hyderabad.

Sabnam and Irfan were missing since last Saturday and their bodies were discovered in their home by their neighbours. Police suspect that husband was behind their killing.

"Sabnam married Adil around three to four years ago and they were staying in Autonagar area in Vanasthalipuram. We suspect that Adil could have killed his wife and son following which he dumped their bodies in a water drum and escaped from the spot," a police official said.

The bodies have been shifted local government hospital for autopsy and a case has been registered, police said.

