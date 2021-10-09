Hyderabad Streets Flooded After Heavy Rain, Videos Capture Horror

Several areas in Hyderabad received 10-12 cm of rain between 8:30 pm and 11 pm

Several areas in Hyderabad remain flooded following heavy rainfall in the city last evening. The city received 10-12 cm of rainfall between 8:30 pm and 11 pm, as a result of which several low-lying areas got flooded with rainwater entering homes in several places. Two people have been reported missing after they were swept away by the strong currents in low-lying areas, officials said.

News agency ANI shared a video of a flooded restaurant in the Old City where the customers were seen sitting and having food with their ankles covered in floodwater.

#WATCH | Telangana: Rainwater entered a restaurant in Old City after incessant rains lashed Hyderabad, yesterday pic.twitter.com/ACLKd1Vb19 - ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021

Other videos shared by residents showed cars parked at lanes floating and being swept away in areas where the currents were stronger.

#WATCH | Telangana: Lanes, roads submerged following incessant rainfall in Hyderabad. Visuals from the Old city. (08.10) pic.twitter.com/5XCGtsmIwt - ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

On social media, residents recalled the horrors of flooding in September-October last year as they accused the city administration of not working on improving the infrastructure.

In Chintalkunta, one man was swept away by the currents. He was later reported to be safe.

However, two others have been reported missing in Vanasthalipuram, a police official said.

"Two persons have been washed away after nullahs overflowed due to heavy rains. Rescue team searching for them," senior police officer K Purushottam was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Lingojiguda in Saroornagar received the maximum rain of 13 cm.