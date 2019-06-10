Hyderabad Police Seizes 33 Kg Of Silver Bars, Arrest 3

Hyderabad Police today arrested three persons and seized 33 kg of silver

Hyderabad Police today arrested three persons and seized 33 kg of silver in the form of bars from their possession.

"The vehicle was on its way to Nellore. The three suspects travelling in the vehicle late in the night had stationed it in Bowenpally area," said police officer Begumpet Ram Reddy.

Patrolling officers of the area saw the vehicle moving in suspicious circumstances. When the officers apprehended the trio and asked them to show documents, they failed to do so and when the vehicle was checked they recovered silver bars, said the police officer.

The police seized the vehicle and the three suspects were taken into custody. "The vehicle and the suspects will be handed over to GST officials for further investigation," Mr Reddy said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.



