Hyderabad Nizam's Gold Tiffin Box Stolen: Know About The Antique Artefact

The precious Hyderabad Nizam's gold tiffin box weighs 2 kg and is studded with ruby and diamonds.

New Delhi: A precious gold tiffin box, belonging to Hyderabad Nizam was stolen on Sunday night from the city's "Nizam's museum". Along with the box, a ruby-studded cup and saucer, and a spoon, have been stolen. When the officials returned on Monday morning, they found the items missing and informed the police. Police say that burglars may have broken window of the chimney, which is about 4-feet wide before breaking the glass and getting onto the first floor of the museum. Police sources said that the burglars moved away the CCTV cameras in other direction, therefore not much has been captured in that. They also suspect that it could be an insider's job. They also said the security was inadequate at this palace. 10 teams have been formed to catch the burglars. The premises have been sealed to prevent any loss of evidence.