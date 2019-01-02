In A First, Women Cops To Patrol Streets In Hyderabad

Number of women in police force is on the rise.

For the first time in Hyderabad, women police officers will be patrolling the city streets to prevent crime against women. The initiative, "Women on Wheels", has been launched to empower women.

"As the number of women constables increase in the police force, it is essential to bring them to the mainstream so they can perform all the duties like men in the force," Shika Goel, Hyderabad Additional Commissioner (Crime and SIT) told news agency ANI.

"The women who are now joining forces are capable and confident of performing all the duties. They have also started realising that they are no less than men and are capable of performing every task," she added.

Twenty teams of women constables will be patrolling on two-wheelers in 17 sub-division in Hyderabad. On daily basis, the women officers will be attending 100 calls, complaints, prevent crime and build community relationships.

The women constables have been provided with two-month training in driving skills, unarmed combat and technological initiatives, the Additional Commissioner added.

"Normally men patrol the streets and it is for the first time that women officers will be on patrolling duty. This is something, which makes us extremely happy," said police constable Bushra.