Hyderabad Girl, 5, Allegedly Swims To Deep Side Of Pool, Drowns

The incident took place at a private swimming pool at Alwal in Hyderabad.

A five-year-old girl in Telangana allegedly swam to deep side of the swimming pool and drowned five days ago. She fell unconscious and was taken to a nearby hospital. The girl, however, could not be saved despite all efforts made to revive her and died on Wednesday.

The girls' body has been shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The incident took place at a private swimming pool at Alwal in Hyderabad. Her parents have alleged negligence by the management and the swimming coach.

A case has been registered and confessions of the accused will be recorded before further investigation in the case, the police said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.