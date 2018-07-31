Hyderabad Engineer Arrested For Accepting Rs 2 Lakh Bribe

The accused will be produced in a special Anti-Corruption Bureau court.

Hyderabad | | Updated: July 31, 2018 15:31 IST
Hyderabad Engineer Arrested For Accepting Rs 2 Lakh Bribe

Engineer of the Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation has been arrested.

Hyderabad (Telangana): 

A superintending engineer of the Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC) was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a Rs 2 lakh-worth bribe from a complainant.

Anti-Corruption Bureau's deputy director Madhusudhan Reddy said that after receiving a tip, raids were conducted at the TUFIDC office where the accused, S. Praveen Chandra, was caught accepting a bribe from a complainant in exchange for a "favour."

The accused has been arrested and will be produced in a special Anti-Corruption Bureau court. Thereafter, he will be sent to judicial custody.

