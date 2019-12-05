Hyderabad Doctor Couple Accused Of Illegally Acquiring Over Rs 100 Crore

P Gurumurthi allegedly collected bribes on behalf of his wife Dr Ch Devika Rani

A doctor couple from Hyderabad, both civil surgeons, are accused of illegally acquiring wealth over Rs 100 crore. They allegedly diverted medicines worth an estimated Rs 300 crore from non-rate contract firms, in the guise of emergency medicines, at 100 per cent to 300 per cent of the price.

A case of possessing disproportionate assets has been filed by the anti-corruption bureau against director of Insurance Medical Services Dr Ch Devika Rani, a civil surgeon, and her husband P Gurumurthi, who allegedly colluded, conspired and abetted the crime. He reportedly collected bribes on her behalf, abetted in concealing ill-gotten money and purchased properties on her behalf.

Raids were conducted at their residence in Hyderabad as also at their relatives homes in Tirupati and Kadapa, a press note by the Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Hyderabad, read.

The assets whose market value is amounting to at least Rs 100 crore includes a villa in Shaikpet village, Jubilee Hills worth Rs 3.8 crore, flat at RRS Towers, Somajiguda worth Rs 1.27 crore, three flats at Shaikpet workth Rs 2.65 crore, multistoried building at Tirupati worth Rs 1 crore.

They also own 11 open plots in the two Telugu-speaking states worth Rs 42.54 lakh, nearly 33 acres of agricultural land in seven places in Telanganan workth Rs 88.47 lakh, 16 commercial shots in Hyderabad worth Rs 3.85 crore.



The couple has been arrested and sent to jail.