Hyderabad Students Were Fighting. Then Staff Thrashed Them, Broke One's Jaw

A shocking incident at a junior college in Hyderabad has left an intermediate student with a fractured jaw after he was allegedly attacked by the college's floor in-charge.

The accused, Satish, reportedly assaulted the student, Sai Puneeth, on September 15 at Narayana Junior College after a verbal argument between two students.

According to reports, the incident occurred when Satish intervened in a dispute between two students.

In a fit of rage, he allegedly thrashed the students, resulting in Sai Puneeth sustaining a severe jaw fracture. Sai Puneeth was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The student's parents filed a complaint with the police, following which a case was registered against Satish.

The assault has raised significant concern among students and parents, sparking questions about the safety standards and management practices within the college.