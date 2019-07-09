Hyderabad Boy Tries To Hang Self After Classmates Demand Money, Tease Him

The boy tried to hang himself from a fan, but was rescued by his parents: Cops. (Representational)

A tenth standard student attempted suicide at his house in Hyderabad after three of his classmates allegedly harassed and demanded money from him, police said Tuesday.

On July 3, the 15-year-old boy allegedly tried to hang himself from a ceiling fan but his parents noticed it and rushed him to a nearby hospital and was doing fine, a police official said.

The boy told his parents that three of his classmates had been teasing him and were also demanding Rs 1,000 from him following which he was upset and attempted suicide, police said.

After the boy's father complained to police a case under Prohibition of Ragging Act and under IPC section 384 (extortion) was registered Monday against the three students, and the trio was apprehended on Tuesday, the official added.

