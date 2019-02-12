Hyderabad Boy Electrocuted While Playing, Stuck To Pole, No One Noticed

Residents gather around the area at PBEL City in Hyderabad where the boy died

A six-year-old boy playing on the manicured campus of a gated residential complex in Hyderabad died on the spot after he touched an electric pole on Monday evening. No one walking about him in the posh living area realised the boy had been electrocuted as the motionless body stood stuck to the electric pole for over a minute, until the boy slumped to the ground, CCTV footage shows.

Security cameras show the boy in yellow t-shirt waving his hands playfully at other children milling about him, some of them cycling, some running, as he walks towards the electric pole. The boy then grips the pole with his left hand and tries to go around, but remains frozen halfway at the lawns of PBEL City in Hyderabad.

A police case of negligence has been filed against Gold Star, the firm that maintains the residential complex, sources said.

The boy was in Class 1. The boy's father, a software professional from Chennai, has taken his son's body to the southern city.

On its website, PBEL City markets itself as a residential facility "strategically located" with "a number of excellent schools and hospitals in close proximity". "The project is surrounded by the serene Peerancheruvu Lake... creating a stress-free and pollution-free environment for you and your loved ones," the real estate company says on its website.