Advocate In Hyderabad Arrested On Charge Of Raping Law Student: Police

The lawyer allegedly called her to his house on April 21 and raped her (Representational)

An advocate was arrested in Hyderabad Friday for allegedly raping and threatening a law student, police said.

The lawyer allegedly called her to his house on April 21 and raped her, a police release said.

He had later called her to his house and threatened that he would expose their ''intimate'' moments if she did not give him money, it said.

Following this, she lodged a complaint against him and he was arrested.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.