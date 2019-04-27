Advocate In Hyderabad Arrested On Charge Of Raping Law Student: Police

Hyderabad: He had later called her to his house and threatened that he would expose their ''intimate'' moments if she did not give him money, it said.

Hyderabad | | Updated: April 27, 2019 00:30 IST
The lawyer allegedly called her to his house on April 21 and raped her (Representational)


An advocate was arrested in Hyderabad Friday for allegedly raping and threatening a law student, police said.

The lawyer allegedly called her to his house on April 21 and raped her, a police release said.

Following this, she lodged a complaint against him and he was arrested.



