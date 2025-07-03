"No More 12th Fail": Telangana Targets 100% Pass Rate In Intermediate Exams

Concerned over the drop in student numbers between Class 10 and Intermediate levels, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed education department officials to ensure that every student who clears the Class 10 exams completes their Intermediate (Class 11 and 12) education.

During a comprehensive review of the Education Department at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) on Wednesday, the Chief Minister instructed officials to identify the reasons behind the decline and implement corrective measures to ensure students continue their academic journey.

The chief minister emphasised the importance of Intermediate education in shaping a student's career path and stressed the need for proper guidance during this critical stage.

He directed officials to conduct a detailed study and submit a report on the feasibility of integrating school education up to Class 12, including the Class 9 to 12 model, as well as the existing system of separate Intermediate colleges.

The Chief Minister also suggested consulting the Education Commission, NGOs, and civil society organisations for expert input.

He noted that improving Intermediate education would be discussed in the state assembly, adding that focus should not only be on enrollment but also on ensuring regular attendance in Intermediate colleges.

In a related development, CM Reddy instructed officials to target a 100% pass rate in the Intermediate examinations. Currently, on average, one in every three students fails these exams in Telangana.

He also reviewed the designs for the upcoming "Young India Residential Schools," which are planned for every assembly constituency, and directed that a large national flag be installed on the premises of each school.