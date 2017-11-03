ABVP Activists Arrested For Vandalising Hyderabad College Office

The Hyderabad Police said it has arrested six activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student union linked to the BJP, for allegedly vandalising offices at the Narayana Junior College at the city's Narayanaguda area.Narayana group of educational institutions are run by the family of Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana.The activists ransacked the office of manager of Narayana group, alleging that he was harassing women employees and one of them allegedly committed suicide due to his "sexual and mental harassment", police officer B Nagarjuna Reddy was quoted as saying by news agency PTI."We arrested the ABVP workers last night. They are being produced in the court today," the police official told PTI.ABVP, in a statement, called for a shutdown of Narayana educational institutions today demanding the arrest of the official they accuse of harassment. The group also demanded immediate release of their arrested leaders.Deputy Commissioner of Police (central zone) Joel Davis said the ABVP activists threw atones at a police car forcing them to register a case against the demonstrators.