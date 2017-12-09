Hostel Owner's Son Arrested For Trying To Film Woman Taking Bath

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man was today arrested for allegedly trying to film a woman while she was taking a bath at a private hostel here, police said.
Chandras, the accused, was the hostel owner's son, police said. The incident occurred on Thursday when the complainant, who lives in the hostel, spotted someone holding a mobile phone outside the bathroom's ventilator, and raised alarm.
After she lodged a complaint with KPHB police station, police started a probe and zeroed in on Chandras. He was booked under relevant IPC sections.