Hostel Owner's Son Arrested For Trying To Film Woman Taking Bath

A 25-year-old man was today arrested for allegedly trying to film a woman while she was taking a bath at a private hostel here, police said.Chandras, the accused, was the hostel owner's son, police said. The incident occurred on Thursday when the complainant, who lives in the hostel, spotted someone holding a mobile phone outside the bathroom's ventilator, and raised alarm.After she lodged a complaint with KPHB police station, police started a probe and zeroed in on Chandras. He was booked under relevant IPC sections.