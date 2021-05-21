Watch: Hyderabad Cop Shares Tiffin With Homeless Children, Wins Hearts

Hyderabad Constable S Mahesh Kumar won all-round praise for his kind act

The world has witnessed an extraordinarily difficult time in the last 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the virus claimed lives and caused economic distress, the random acts of kindness by people from different walks of life has provided some succour. Social media is abuzz with several such heart-warming videos that are worthy of praise. In one such instance, a gesture by a police Constable from Hyderabad won the hearts of people on the Internet, recently.

The Constable, S Mahesh Kumar, was captured on camera sharing his lunch with some homeless children in the city. The video was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Telangana State Police and soon went viral. In the clip, Mr Kumar can be seen opening his tiffin box and serving food to the children. The hungry children are visibly excited at being able to have the rice, dal and chicken fry. One of the onlookers is heard saying in Telugu, “Look how happy they are.”

Sharing the video, the department wrote, “#ActOfKindness Panjagutta Traffic Police Constable Mr Kumar while performing patrolling duty at Somajiguda noticed two children requesting others for food at the roadside, immediately he took out his lunch box & served food to the hungry children.”

#ActOfKindness

Panjagutta Traffic Police Constable Mr. Mahesh while performing patrolling duty @Somajiguda noticed two children requesting others for food at the road side, immediately he took out his lunch box & served food to the hungry children. pic.twitter.com/LTNjihUawn — Telangana State Police (@TelanganaCOPs) May 17, 2021

Mr Kumar spoke to ANI about the incident and said, “I was on night patrolling duty when I came across the two children and their father. I arranged food from a hospital canteen. I appeal to people to help those in need.”

Hyderabad | In a video, a Traffic Police constable was seen providing food to poor children



I was on night patrolling duty when I came across the 2 children & their father. I arranged food from a hospital canteen. I appeal to people to help those in need: Constable Mahesh Kumar pic.twitter.com/BAPkLO9E2t — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021

Mr Kumar received all-round praise for his empathy on the social media platform. Commenting on the video, one user said that this proved why police officers are called superheroes.

IPS officer Sumathi said, “There can't be any better way to have got an opportunity to serve.…”

There Can't be any better way to have got an opportunity toserve !!! Eyes have gone wet !! God bless you!! #Ihavenowords — Sumathi IPS (@SumathiIPS) May 18, 2021

The clip was also viewed by Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, who felicitated Mr Kumar with a memento for his thoughtful act. As of Friday afternoon, the video has garnered over 1.77 lakh, 16,500 likes, and nearly 1,000 comments.